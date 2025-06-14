Jonathan Young Sells 2,493 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $134,597.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 198,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,557.53. This represents a 1.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $55.62 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 17.25, a current ratio of 17.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.91. As a group, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 109,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 480,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after acquiring an additional 100,769 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

