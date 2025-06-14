BNC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,629 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $847,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Xcel Energy Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.