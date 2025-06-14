Tudor Financial Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,217,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,351,506,000 after purchasing an additional 99,291 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,222,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,051,807,000 after purchasing an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,677,000 after purchasing an additional 129,071 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,550,226,000 after purchasing an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,207,000 after purchasing an additional 368,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETN. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

ETN stock opened at $323.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

