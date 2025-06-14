Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,450,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

