Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1,721.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,046 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,021,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,482,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,726,000 after acquiring an additional 627,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 11,781.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 478,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 474,686 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,448,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after acquiring an additional 326,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.5%

PFG opened at $75.90 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.85.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

