Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 327.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.