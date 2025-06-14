Tobam Sells 36 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $501.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.75%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $4.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.13.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

