CVA Family Office LLC Has $32.11 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 888,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $32,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,835 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 817,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,145,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $39.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

