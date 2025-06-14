Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $399,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,842,256 shares in the company, valued at $373,740,912. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,924. This trade represents a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,792 shares of company stock valued at $23,755,967. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MP has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

MP Materials Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 2.14.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

