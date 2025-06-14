RMR Wealth Builders Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $327.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.23. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

