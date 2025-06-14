Bernard Wealth Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,714,000 after acquiring an additional 743,930 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

