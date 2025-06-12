Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flow Beverage Corp. (OTC:FLWBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flow Beverage Stock Up 42.0%

Shares of OTC:FLWBF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Flow Beverage has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.

Flow Beverage Company Profile

Flow Beverage Corp. engages in the developing, marketing, selling, and distributing natural alkaline spring water-based beverages under the Flow brand name in Canada and the United States. It offers co-packing services. The company’s spring water available in organic and natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, strawberry+rose, cucumber+mint, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, and pomegranate, as well as vitamin-infused water comprising elderberry, citrus, cherry, strawberry+kiwi, and raspberry+lemon.

