General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Mills by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $496,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

General Mills Stock Down 0.6%

General Mills stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.