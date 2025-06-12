Net Worth Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Net Worth Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 95,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,003.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $933.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $974.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a PE ratio of 146.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $678.66 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,275.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $881.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

