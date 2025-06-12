Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cameco’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Glj Research raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCJ

Cameco Stock Up 3.8%

CCJ opened at $66.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 236.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.