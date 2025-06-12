FY2026 Earnings Forecast for i-80 Gold Issued By Scotiabank

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for i-80 Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i-80 Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.55.

Shares of IAU stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a market cap of C$243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.85. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$1.71.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

