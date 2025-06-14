Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 743 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $243.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $275.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.66.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

