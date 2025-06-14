Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Stake Raised by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 179.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $104.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

