Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 6,291 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 3.4%

BALT opened at $31.98 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.