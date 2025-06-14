Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $679,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

