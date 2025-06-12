Scotiabank Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for UiPath

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for UiPath in a report issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst N. Altmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of UiPath and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATH

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.06. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 483.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 225,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 187,161 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in UiPath by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.