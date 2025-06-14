Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $484,000 in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Rambus by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 379.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Rambus by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,047,718.49. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,221.84. The trade was a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,848 shares of company stock worth $3,182,033. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

