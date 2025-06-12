First United Bank & Trust Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 820.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

