First United Bank & Trust Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2025

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBITFree Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 820.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 77,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 69,344 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.14. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

(Free Report)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.