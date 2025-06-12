iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 43,883 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,108.06. This represents a 22.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Michel Detheux sold 43,882 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $440,136.46.

On Monday, June 9th, Michel Detheux sold 8,400 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $84,252.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Michel Detheux sold 43,882 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $448,035.22.

On Friday, June 6th, Michel Detheux sold 8,400 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $85,764.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $443,218.30.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michel Detheux sold 8,400 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $84,840.00.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

ITOS stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $382.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $18.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

