Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 757.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 151,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $61.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

