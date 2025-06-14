American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, CAO Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $404,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,916.16. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.83. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.29%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

