Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Releases Earnings Results

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Warehouse REIT had a net margin of 856.82% and a return on equity of 81.53%.

Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.38. The stock has a market cap of £452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.29 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.50).

About Warehouse REIT

Warehouse REIT plc is a closed-ended Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") with an indefinite life incorporated in England and Wales on 24 July 2017. The Company began trading on 20 September 2017. The registered office of the Company is located at 65 Gresham Street, London EC2V 7NQ. The Company's shares are admitted to trading on the Premium Listing Segment of the Main Market, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange.

