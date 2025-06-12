Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Releases Earnings Results

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.20 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Warehouse REIT had a net margin of 856.82% and a return on equity of 81.53%.
Warehouse REIT Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 92.38. The stock has a market cap of £452.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74.29 ($1.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110.80 ($1.50).
About Warehouse REIT
