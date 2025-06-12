Focus Financial Network Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $271.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

