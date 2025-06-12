Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Trading 8.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $7.12. 899,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,451,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 710,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 505,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,495,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

