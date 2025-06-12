Norcros (LON:NXR) Releases Earnings Results

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 32.60 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Norcros had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Norcros Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Norcros stock opened at GBX 259 ($3.51) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 245.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 184.50 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 283 ($3.84).

Get Norcros alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.74) target price on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

About Norcros

(Get Free Report)

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.