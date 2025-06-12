Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in KB Home by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,529,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,281,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after buying an additional 75,143 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KB Home by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,327,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,264,000 after buying an additional 503,895 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in KB Home by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,377,000 after buying an additional 75,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.05.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. The trade was a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
KB Home Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of KBH stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.
KB Home Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KB Home
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Mid-Cap Marvels: 3 Stocks That Crushed Sales Estimates in May
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- GameStop Turns a Profit, But Core Business Keeps Shrinking
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- The Other AI Chipmaker: Why Marvell’s Dip Is a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.