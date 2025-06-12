Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 10.3% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 510,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.