Kelly Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kelly Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

