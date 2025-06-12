Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $110.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.26. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertiv stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

