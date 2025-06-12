SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $966,000 Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Ryerson comprises about 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Ryerson worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ryerson by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ryerson by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Ryerson Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.09. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $680.53 million, a P/E ratio of -81.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -340.91%.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

