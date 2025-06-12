GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Announces Earnings Results

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 3.30 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 20.96%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock opened at GBX 71.51 ($0.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.07. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 65.90 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 85 ($1.15).

Insider Activity

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £9,946.39 ($13,482.97). Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

