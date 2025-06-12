2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Up 11.8% – Still a Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.50 and last traded at $69.09. 1,641,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,138,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.78.

2x Ether ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.84% of 2x Ether ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

