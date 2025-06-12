Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DBE opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.59. Invesco DB Energy Fund has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB Energy Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

