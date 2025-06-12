Short Interest in Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Expands By 367.5%

Genfit S.A. (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 367.5% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit Price Performance
Shares of Genfit stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Genfit has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
Genfit Company Profile
