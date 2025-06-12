Net Worth Advisory Group Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Net Worth Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.91. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

