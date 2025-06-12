YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the May 15th total of 860,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

