YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the May 15th total of 860,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.
About YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF
