Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.05. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 455,878 shares traded.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at $880,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 133,812 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 184,305 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

