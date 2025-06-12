WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 38,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 26,145 shares.The stock last traded at $48.13 and had previously closed at $47.98.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

