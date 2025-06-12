GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.99, but opened at $24.24. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 156 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $560.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

