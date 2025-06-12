Short Interest in Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF) Rises By 388.5%

Monument Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:MMTMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Monument Mining Stock Performance
MMTMF stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Monument Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
About Monument Mining
