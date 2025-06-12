Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,833,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 661,675 shares.The stock last traded at $35.01 and had previously closed at $36.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 10,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $308,258.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,923.50. This trade represents a 47.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $234,767.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,979.44. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $666,660. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Xometry by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 219,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

