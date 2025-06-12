Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,326 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 24,096 shares.The stock last traded at $48.39 and had previously closed at $48.16.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,511,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,056,000 after purchasing an additional 961,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 284,581 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the last quarter.

About Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

