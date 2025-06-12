SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 876 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Daktronics worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Daktronics by 5,889.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Daktronics in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Fox Opportunities Fund L. Alta sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $14,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,973,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,106,625.10. The trade was a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew David Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,446 shares in the company, valued at $499,629. This trade represents a 6.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $711.47 million, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

