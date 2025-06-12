Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA trimmed its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $590,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $429.71 on Thursday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $432.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

