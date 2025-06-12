Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $1.95 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO opened at $72.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.60%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

